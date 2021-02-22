Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

NYSE:PH opened at $279.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

