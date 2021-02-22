ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $872,269.48 and $355.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,604.56 or 1.00196726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00136195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003612 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

