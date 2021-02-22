PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.15 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $174.15 million and $7.93 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00071471 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00036366 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.