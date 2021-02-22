Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

