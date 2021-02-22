PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 341,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,530. The stock has a market cap of $348.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

