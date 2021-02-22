PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 21.4% on Analyst Upgrade

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares were up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAVmed traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 12,870,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 4,408,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.13.
About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.