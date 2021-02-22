PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 21.4% on Analyst Upgrade

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares were up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAVmed traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 12,870,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 4,408,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.13.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

