PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 5th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of PayPal worth $575,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 438,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

