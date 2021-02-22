PayPie Price Tops $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $5,324.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPie has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00696266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00038508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003411 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

