Paytomat (PTI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $264,079.38 and $4,488.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.