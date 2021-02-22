PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.38

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 7022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

