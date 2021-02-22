Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 15.5% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.47. 4,923,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,349,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $437.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.