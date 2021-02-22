Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) shares dropped 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 848,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 600,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

