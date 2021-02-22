PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $133,352.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $133,352.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00762016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,071,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,007,494 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.