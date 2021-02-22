PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Up 7.5%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.00. 9,803,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 3,314,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $158.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

