Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $146.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.