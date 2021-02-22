PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $944,844.68 and approximately $3,306.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00469689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00087974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00078146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00422097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026201 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

