Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 10%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.08 and last traded at $125.75. 9,686,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 7,261,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,796.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.