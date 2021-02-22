PENG (PENG) Price Up 13% This Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. PENG has a total market cap of $427,933.25 and $135.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PENG has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00271979 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00036579 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,460,868,489 coins and its circulating supply is 7,827,400,127 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

