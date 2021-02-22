Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Down 2.4%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

