Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £10,001.10 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Gill Rider purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 889 ($11.61) on Monday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 889 ($11.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 947.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 996.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

