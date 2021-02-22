PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of ($5.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

PMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 608,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after acquiring an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 502,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

