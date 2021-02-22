Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.05% of Pentair worth $710,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

