Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Penumbra worth $233,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penumbra by 561.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 200.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

