Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

