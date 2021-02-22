pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 69.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $599,306.13 and approximately $46.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

