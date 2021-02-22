Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.27

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.27 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 3202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5,310.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 223,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

