Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.66. 2,855,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,585,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Peridot Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

