Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.36, but opened at C$0.32. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

