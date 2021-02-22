PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 386,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 152,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

PTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 183,869 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at $3,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.