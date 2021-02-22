Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $8.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 980,807 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

