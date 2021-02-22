Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 401637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

