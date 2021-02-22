Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,696.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.03 million and $92,696.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00491828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00068922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00086426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00494264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00072876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00027433 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,625,185 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.