Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 890 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $113.20 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

