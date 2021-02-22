Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $105.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

