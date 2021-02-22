Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.49 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

