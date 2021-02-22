Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $15.62 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,857,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

