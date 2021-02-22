Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $7.05 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

