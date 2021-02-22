Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,863 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.