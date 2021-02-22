Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

