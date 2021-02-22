Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

