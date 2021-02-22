Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,946. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

