Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 7.2%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61. 1,881,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,596,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

