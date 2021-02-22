Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 7.2%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61. 1,881,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,596,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.31.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
