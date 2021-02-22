Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Hits $28.64 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $653,950.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

