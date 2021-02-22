PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $260,003.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.