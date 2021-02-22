Phoneum 1-Day Volume Tops $9,524.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $220,395.93 and $9,524.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.00703802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.