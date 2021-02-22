Phoneum (PHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,333.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $220,800.33 and $10,333.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00740551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00040807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.19 or 0.04404610 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.