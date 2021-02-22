Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) were down 7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.94. Approximately 566,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 448,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.07.

Specifically, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

