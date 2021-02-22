PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.86

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 9613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHX. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market cap of C$146.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

