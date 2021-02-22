Pickle Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.69 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and $14.69 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for $16.06 or 0.00031086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00502179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,332,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,307,384 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

