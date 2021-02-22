Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

About Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

